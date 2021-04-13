Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 (NYSE:TDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2059 has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

