Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $195.78.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

