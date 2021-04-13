Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $195.78.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.