Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Telenor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.
Shares of TELNY opened at $18.02 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
