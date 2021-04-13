Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$20.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

