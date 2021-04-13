Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €3.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.46 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.37 and its 200 day moving average is €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.