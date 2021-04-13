Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.90 ($3.41) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.33).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.46 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €2.37 and a 200 day moving average of €2.31. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

