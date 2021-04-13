Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
