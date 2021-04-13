Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

