Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.36

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.36 and traded as low as C$46.50. Tecsys shares last traded at C$46.89, with a volume of 21,369 shares trading hands.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.01.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

Tecsys Company Profile (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

