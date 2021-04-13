Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.22.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

