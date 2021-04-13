Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

