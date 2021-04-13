Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $753.74.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $779.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $734.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $488.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

