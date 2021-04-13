Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,866 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

