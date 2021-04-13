Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,648 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

