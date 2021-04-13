Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 900 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Post were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Post by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $109.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,609.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

