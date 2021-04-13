Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

