Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.12 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RH were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RH by 2,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSE RH opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 12-month low of $116.62 and a 12-month high of $619.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.40 and its 200-day moving average is $458.57.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

