Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

