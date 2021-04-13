Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after acquiring an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

LPSN opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.