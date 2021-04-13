Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $43.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.07. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

