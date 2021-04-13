Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.53 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $856,850 in the last three months.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.