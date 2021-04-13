Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.53 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98.
In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80. Also, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$861,939. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $856,850 in the last three months.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
