Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post $77.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.81 million. Talend reported sales of $68.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 829,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.86. 2,216,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. Talend has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

