Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in March

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

