Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:TISCY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Taisei has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

