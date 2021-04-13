Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $53.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,904. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 130,692 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 34.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 118,725 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.