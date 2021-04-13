Swedish Match AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.90 (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.9036 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

SWMAY stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion and a PE ratio of 29.48. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWMAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

