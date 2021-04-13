Swap Trading 60.5% Higher This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $854,545.02 and approximately $16,154.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00258237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00667646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,087.29 or 0.99935446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00916084 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,923,798 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

