SVB Leerink Increases Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target to $49.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,990. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,668,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,723,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

