Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $759,000 Position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.38% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPSC opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

