Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 10.68% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of QDIV opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

