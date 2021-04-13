Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 310.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Navigator worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Navigator alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $551.22 million, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.33. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $70.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.