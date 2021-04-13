Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,000.

Shares of CID stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

