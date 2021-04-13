Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $714,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000.

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

