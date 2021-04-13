Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 27,044 Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISDX opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.