Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 1,727 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 31.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $225,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

