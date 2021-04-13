Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

