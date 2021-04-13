Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Sells £19,881.66 in Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52).

Shares of LON SCE opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Surface Transforms Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

