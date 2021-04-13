Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 267,452 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 845,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 546,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,699,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $143.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

