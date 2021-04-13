Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $40.55.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.