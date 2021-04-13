Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of SAX opened at €69.40 ($81.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.22.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

