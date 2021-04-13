Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 call options.

TLND opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Talend has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $65.90.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLND. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

