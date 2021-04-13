Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Revlon Call Options (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,877% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Revlon by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,403. Revlon has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $626.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.