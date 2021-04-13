Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,352 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,451% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.99. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.