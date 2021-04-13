Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 870 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 70 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Crown has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

