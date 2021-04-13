Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.09, with a volume of 201154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.09.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

