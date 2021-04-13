StaysBASE (SBS) Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, StaysBASE has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $113,954.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00260971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.60 or 0.00664569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,620.13 or 0.99415409 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $577.46 or 0.00916777 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,381,509 coins and its circulating supply is 3,777,335 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

