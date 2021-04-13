Status (SNT) Trading 8.8% Lower This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Status has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $648.52 million and $38.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

