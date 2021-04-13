State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $378.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

