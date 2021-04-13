State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.57. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

