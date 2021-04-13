State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.97 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

VFC stock opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -656.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.